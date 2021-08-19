U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) At $55.36: So What?

In recent trading session, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) saw 2.55 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $55.36 trading at -$0.69 or -1.23% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $84.00B. That most recent trading price of USB’s stock is at a discount of -12.84% from its 52-week high price of $62.47 and is indicating a premium of 38.28% from its 52-week low price of $34.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 5.62 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For U.S. Bancorp (USB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 25 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 12 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.14 in the current quarter.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.23%, in the last five days USB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/13/21 when the stock touched $55.36 price level, adding 6.44% to its value on the day. U.S. Bancorp’s shares saw a change of 20.30% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.66% in past 5-day. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) showed a performance of -0.07% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $64.14 to the stock, which implies a rise of 13.69% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $55.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $73.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -31.86% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 0.65% for stock’s current value.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that U.S. Bancorp is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 14.25% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 63.40% while that of industry is 36.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 15.20% in the current quarter and calculating 20.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -2.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.78 billion for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.79 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $5.71 billion and $5.72 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 1.20% while estimating it to be 1.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -0.70% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -26.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.00%.

USB Dividends

U.S. Bancorp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on October 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 76.14 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 76.14% institutions for U.S. Bancorp that are currently holding shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway, Inc is the top institutional holder at USB for having 128.89 million shares of worth $7.34 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 8.69% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 109.1 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.36% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.22 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 38.09 million shares of worth $2.11 billion or 2.57% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 27.99 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.55 billion in the company or a holder of 1.89% of company’s stock.