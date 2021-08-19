Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) -7.75% Down Over A Week, Can The Stock Hit Well Above $3.62?

In recent trading session, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) saw 74.57 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.91 trading at $4.5 or 83.18% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $11.36M. That most recent trading price of SNOA’s stock is at a discount of -53.28% from its 52-week high price of $15.19 and is indicating a premium of 47.12% from its 52-week low price of $5.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 107.77K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 83.18%, in the last five days SNOA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/19/21 when the stock touched $9.91 price level, adding 23.77% to its value on the day. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -25.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.75% in past 5-day. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) showed a performance of -10.73% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.00 to the stock, which implies a fall of -10.11% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $9.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9.00. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 9.18% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 9.18% for stock’s current value.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 43.50% during past 5 years.

SNOA Dividends

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 18 and November 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.93% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.38 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.48%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.38% institutions for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at SNOA for having 92167.0 shares of worth $0.68 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 4.40% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bard Associates Inc., which was holding about 46501.0 shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.34 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 30154.0 shares of worth $0.22 million or 1.44% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 19309.0 shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.14 million in the company or a holder of 0.92% of company’s stock.