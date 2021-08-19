Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Up Almost 20.12% In One Month, Looking Good For The Long Term

In recent trading session, Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) saw 38.66 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.72. Company’s recent per share price level of $48.67 trading at -$0.64 or -1.30% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $268.96B. That most recent trading price of PFE’s stock is at a discount of -6.55% from its 52-week high price of $51.86 and is indicating a premium of 32.63% from its 52-week low price of $32.79. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 28.09 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Pfizer Inc. (PFE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 21 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 15 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.08 in the current quarter.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.30%, in the last five days PFE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 08/18/21 when the stock touched $48.67 price level, adding 6.15% to its value on the day. Pfizer Inc.’s shares saw a change of 33.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.48% in past 5-day. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) showed a performance of 20.12% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $44.69 to the stock, which implies a fall of -8.91% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $39.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $61.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -25.33% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 19.87% for stock’s current value.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Pfizer Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 42.68% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 80.63% while that of industry is 2.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 50.00% in the current quarter and calculating 154.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 93.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $22.87 billion for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $25.29 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $12.13 billion and $11.68 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 88.60% while estimating it to be 116.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 2.20% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -33.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 11.68%.

PFE Dividends

Pfizer Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 25 and October 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 67.31 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 67.33%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 67.31% institutions for Pfizer Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at PFE for having 456.2 million shares of worth $17.86 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 8.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 407.05 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $15.94 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 156.69 million shares of worth $5.68 billion or 2.79% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 114.22 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $4.14 billion in the company or a holder of 2.04% of company’s stock.