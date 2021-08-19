Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) -1.43% Down Over Last Week, What Happens Next?

In recent trading session, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) saw 2.11 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.95 trading at -$0.07 or -0.34% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.01B. That most recent trading price of PSTH’s stock is at a discount of -70.93% from its 52-week high price of $34.10 and is indicating a discount of -0.3% from its 52-week low price of $20.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 3.04 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.34%, in the last five days PSTH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/13/21 when the stock touched $19.95 price level, adding 2.3% to its value on the day. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -27.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.43% in past 5-day. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) showed a performance of -1.77% in past 30-days.

PSTH Dividends

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 44.28 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 44.28%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 44.28% institutions for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at PSTH for having 22.0 million shares of worth $500.72 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 11.00% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wells Fargo & Company, which was holding about 10.9 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.45% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $248.04 million.

On the other hand, Guggenheim Fds Tr-Guggenheim Total Return Bond Fund and Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 9.25 million shares of worth $222.08 million or 4.62% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.57 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $172.18 million in the company or a holder of 3.78% of company’s stock.