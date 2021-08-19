OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) Declines -396.70% In 2021; Is It Attractive Enough At $0.53?

In last trading session, OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) saw 2.19 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.53 trading at -$0.04 or -7.44% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $91.84M. That closing price of ONE’s stock is at a discount of -1190.57% from its 52-week high price of $6.84 and is indicating a premium of 5.66% from its 52-week low price of $0.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 5.30 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.21 in the current quarter.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.44%, in the last five days ONE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/12/21 when the stock touched $0.53 price level, adding 25.74% to its value on the day. OneSmart International Education Group Limited’s shares saw a change of -86.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved -22.35% in past 5-day. OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) showed a performance of -43.45% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.05 to the stock, which implies a rise of 96.23% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12.07 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $16.02. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -2922.64% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2177.36% for stock’s current value.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that OneSmart International Education Group Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -87.62% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 83.33% while that of industry is 22.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 663.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $933.19 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.53 billion in the next quarter that will end on Aug 2021. Company posted $111.31 million and $155.78 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 738.40% while estimating it to be 885.30% for the next quarter.

In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -396.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.14%.

ONE Dividends

OneSmart International Education Group Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 17 and August 20 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 47.56 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 51.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 47.56% institutions for OneSmart International Education Group Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is the top institutional holder at ONE for having 16.82 million shares of worth $20.69 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 16.13% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Carlyle Group Inc., which was holding about 7.86 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.54% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.67 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and iShares MSCI China Small Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.83 million shares of worth $1.02 million or 0.79% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 57207.0 shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $70364.0 in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.