Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) Has Reached A Distance Of 45.59% From Its Low, So Is It Poised For More Gains?

In recent trading session, Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) saw 18.03 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.81. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.90 trading at -$0.05 or -0.84% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $33.24B. That most recent trading price of NOK’s stock is at a discount of -65.93% from its 52-week high price of $9.79 and is indicating a premium of 45.59% from its 52-week low price of $3.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 33.18 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Nokia Corporation (NOK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 32 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 10 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 18 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.05 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.84%, in the last five days NOK remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/13/21 when the stock touched $5.90 price level, adding 4.07% to its value on the day. Nokia Corporation’s shares saw a change of 52.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.16% in past 5-day. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) showed a performance of 2.41% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.93 to the stock, which implies a rise of 14.86% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $5.24 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.32. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -41.02% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 11.19% for stock’s current value.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Nokia Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 44.42% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 26.67% while that of industry is 24.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -28.60% in the current quarter and calculating 16.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.19 billion for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.51 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -28.40% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16.53%.

NOK Dividends

Nokia Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.21 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.21% institutions for Nokia Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership is the top institutional holder at NOK for having 62.87 million shares of worth $334.49 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 1.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Optiver Holding B.v., which was holding about 33.38 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.59% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $177.56 million.

On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF and First Trust Indxx NextG ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 5.62 million shares of worth $29.9 million or 0.10% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.27 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $12.06 million in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.