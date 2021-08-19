MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Are Up 67.64% From The Lows, But Can They Stay Up?

In last trading session, MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) saw 3.27 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $33.37 trading at $0.36 or 1.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.14B. That closing price of MP’s stock is at a discount of -55.14% from its 52-week high price of $51.77 and is indicating a premium of 67.64% from its 52-week low price of $10.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.08 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.94 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For MP Materials Corp. (MP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.13 in the current quarter.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.09%, in the last five days MP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/12/21 when the stock touched $33.37 price level, adding 13.48% to its value on the day. MP Materials Corp.’s shares saw a change of 3.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.16% in past 5-day. MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) showed a performance of -0.48% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.55 million shares which calculate 3.44 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $45.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 25.84% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $37.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $50.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -49.84% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -10.88% for stock’s current value.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that MP Materials Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -21.20% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 114.81% while that of industry is 20.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $73.12 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $66.97 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021.

MP Dividends

MP Materials Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.48% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 63.64 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 79.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 63.64% institutions for MP Materials Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. JHL Capital Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at MP for having 44.21 million shares of worth $1.59 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 25.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is QVT Financial LP, which was holding about 21.22 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.43% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $763.0 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.69 million shares of worth $60.61 million or 0.99% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.46 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $52.41 million in the company or a holder of 0.85% of company’s stock.