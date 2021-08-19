Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)’s 12-Month Price Target Currently Stands At $30.00

In last trading session, Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) saw 3.13 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $23.90 trading at $1.07 or 4.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.85B. That closing price of LTHM’s stock is at a discount of -14.1% from its 52-week high price of $27.27 and is indicating a premium of 69.79% from its 52-week low price of $7.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.15 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.05 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Livent Corporation (LTHM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 10 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.02 in the current quarter.

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.69%, in the last five days LTHM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/13/21 when the stock touched $23.90 price level, adding 12.36% to its value on the day. Livent Corporation’s shares saw a change of 26.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.78% in past 5-day. Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) showed a performance of 29.96% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 23.74 million shares which calculate 7.62 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $22.80 to the stock, which implies a fall of -4.82% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $19.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -25.52% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 20.5% for stock’s current value.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Livent Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 17.39% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 360.00% while that of industry is 29.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 32.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $102.2 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $93.7 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021. Company posted $74.64 million and $72.6 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 36.90% while estimating it to be 29.10% for the next quarter.

In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -137.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 48.10%.

LTHM Dividends

Livent Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 01 and November 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.73% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 92.51 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 93.19%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 92.51% institutions for Livent Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at LTHM for having 24.76 million shares of worth $428.92 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 16.88% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 15.82 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.78% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $274.0 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 9.84 million shares of worth $191.97 million or 6.71% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.15 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $71.9 million in the company or a holder of 2.83% of company’s stock.