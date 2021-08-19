Is SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX), -63.4% Below Its High, Poised For A Strong Recovery?

In last trading session, SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) saw 1.99 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.82. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.06 trading at $0.21 or 7.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $33.75M. That closing price of WORX’s stock is at a discount of -63.4% from its 52-week high price of $5.00 and is indicating a premium of 67.32% from its 52-week low price of $1.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 24.89 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.83 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.37%, in the last five days WORX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/13/21 when the stock touched $3.06 price level, adding 8.38% to its value on the day. SCWorx Corp.’s shares saw a change of 126.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.34% in past 5-day. SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) showed a performance of 23.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.43 million shares which calculate 0.04 days to cover the short interests.

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -2.20% during past 5 years.

WORX Dividends

SCWorx Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 24 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 23.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.14 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.78%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.14% institutions for SCWorx Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at WORX for having 0.11 million shares of worth $0.2 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 1.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 51712.0 shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.52% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $89978.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.11 million shares of worth $0.22 million or 1.10% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 37411.0 shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $65095.0 in the company or a holder of 0.37% of company’s stock.