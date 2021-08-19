Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Shares Rebounded 49.37% From Their Lows – But Can They Continue?

In recent trading session, Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) saw 44.5 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.66 trading at -$0.34 or -2.58% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $52.17B. That most recent trading price of F’s stock is at a discount of -29.94% from its 52-week high price of $16.45 and is indicating a premium of 49.37% from its 52-week low price of $6.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 79.60 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ford Motor Company (F), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 23 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.28 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.58%, in the last five days F remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/13/21 when the stock touched $12.66 price level, adding 9.25% to its value on the day. Ford Motor Company’s shares saw a change of 47.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.68% in past 5-day. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) showed a performance of -6.54% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $16.08 to the stock, which implies a rise of 21.27% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $11.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -42.18% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 13.11% for stock’s current value.

Ford Motor Company (F) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Ford Motor Company is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 13.74% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 292.68% while that of industry is 14.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -56.90% in the current quarter and calculating -8.80% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 12.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $35.05 billion for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $41.31 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -16.80% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 175.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 72.06%.

F Dividends

Ford Motor Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 26 and November 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 54.21 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 54.34%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 54.21% institutions for Ford Motor Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at F for having 296.72 million shares of worth $4.41 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 7.56% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 262.02 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.68% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.89 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 110.12 million shares of worth $1.35 billion or 2.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 80.02 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $980.27 million in the company or a holder of 2.04% of company’s stock.