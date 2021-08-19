FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Is Up 1.59 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: What’s Next?

In recent trading session, FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) saw 1.69 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.23. Company’s recent per share price level of $38.78 trading at $0.56 or 1.45% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $20.62B. That most recent trading price of FE’s stock is at a discount of -2.48% from its 52-week high price of $39.74 and is indicating a premium of 32.52% from its 52-week low price of $26.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 3.13 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For FirstEnergy Corp. (FE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.8 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.45%, in the last five days FE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 08/16/21 when the stock touched $38.78 price level, adding 0.92% to its value on the day. FirstEnergy Corp.’s shares saw a change of 24.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.16% in past 5-day. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) showed a performance of 1.59% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $42.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 7.67% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $38.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $48.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -23.78% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 2.01% for stock’s current value.

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that FirstEnergy Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 11.59% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 6.69% while that of industry is 5.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -4.80% in the current quarter and calculating 43.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.16 billion for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.85 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $2.94 billion and $2.54 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 7.20% while estimating it to be 12.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 6.30% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 11.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -1.84%.

FE Dividends

FirstEnergy Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 01 and November 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.20% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 83.90 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 84.06%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 83.90% institutions for FirstEnergy Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at FE for having 63.09 million shares of worth $2.35 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 11.59% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 42.02 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.72% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.56 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 15.33 million shares of worth $531.84 million or 2.82% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12.19 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $423.01 million in the company or a holder of 2.24% of company’s stock.