Do You Like NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) At $38.86?

In last trading session, NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) saw 48.07 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $38.86 trading at $0.76 or 1.99% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $50.27B. That closing price of NIO’s stock is at a discount of -72.39% from its 52-week high price of $66.99 and is indicating a premium of 65.18% from its 52-week low price of $13.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 44.41 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 58.47 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For NIO Inc. (NIO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 20 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 16 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.68 in the current quarter.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.99%, in the last five days NIO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/12/21 when the stock touched $38.86 price level, adding 12.48% to its value on the day. NIO Inc.’s shares saw a change of -20.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.62% in past 5-day. NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) showed a performance of -12.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 70.58 million shares which calculate 0.98 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $397.84 to the stock, which implies a rise of 90.23% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $110.11 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $595.89. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1433.43% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -183.35% for stock’s current value.

NIO Inc. (NIO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that NIO Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -28.61% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -9.09% while that of industry is 25.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -277.80% in the current quarter and calculating -306.70% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1,303.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $8.45 billion for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $9.16 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021. Company posted $550.47 million and $696.03 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 1,434.70% while estimating it to be 1,216.40% for the next quarter.

In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 57.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -0.15%.

NIO Dividends

NIO Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 15 and November 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.53% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 35.49 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 35.68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 35.49% institutions for NIO Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Baillie Gifford and Company is the top institutional holder at NIO for having 92.02 million shares of worth $3.59 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 6.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 62.61 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.60% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.44 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 31.22 million shares of worth $1.43 billion or 2.29% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 15.07 million shares on Jan 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $858.74 million in the company or a holder of 1.11% of company’s stock.