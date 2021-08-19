Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $4.84?

In last trading session, Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) saw 1.49 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.84 trading at $0.57 or 13.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $845.60M. That closing price of RAAS’s stock is at a discount of -1119.01% from its 52-week high price of $59.00 and is indicating a premium of 17.15% from its 52-week low price of $4.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.26 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 926.38K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 13.35%, in the last five days RAAS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/12/21 when the stock touched $4.84 price level, adding 7.28% to its value on the day. Cloopen Group Holding Limited’s shares saw a change of -89.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.72% in past 5-day. Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) showed a performance of -15.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.07 million shares which calculate 1.03 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $83.72 to the stock, which implies a rise of 94.22% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $83.72 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $83.72. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1629.75% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1629.75% for stock’s current value.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 769.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $273.9 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $267.3 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021.

RAAS Dividends

Cloopen Group Holding Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 21.56 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 21.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 21.56% institutions for Cloopen Group Holding Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. is the top institutional holder at RAAS for having 19.25 million shares of worth $264.28 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 12.70% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, which was holding about 6.7 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.42% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $91.96 million.

On the other hand, Matthews International Fds-Matthews Asia Growth Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Global Technology Growth Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.96 million shares of worth $13.24 million or 0.64% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.11 million shares on Feb 27, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2.13 million in the company or a holder of 0.07% of company’s stock.