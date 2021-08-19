Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:BTX) Currently -716.5 Percent Off Its 52-Week High, But Its Upside Possibilities Might Surprise You

In last trading session, Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:BTX) saw 1.16 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 4.87. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.88 trading at -$0.73 or -6.88% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $460.90M. That closing price of BTX’s stock is at a discount of -716.5% from its 52-week high price of $80.67 and is indicating a premium of 69.23% from its 52-week low price of $3.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.67 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.76 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (BTX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:BTX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.88%, in the last five days BTX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/12/21 when the stock touched $9.88 price level, adding 17.53% to its value on the day. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 120.54% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.41% in past 5-day. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:BTX) showed a performance of -13.03% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.67 million shares which calculate 0.05 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 10.18% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $11.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $11.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -11.34% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -11.34% for stock’s current value.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (BTX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.40% during past 5 years.

BTX Dividends

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:BTX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 55.50% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.37 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.84%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.37% institutions for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc is the top institutional holder at BTX for having 46826.0 shares of worth $0.17 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 0.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, which was holding about 22849.0 shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $84998.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 16963.0 shares of worth $63102.0 or 0.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 15000.0 shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $55800.0 in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.