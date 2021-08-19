BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) 50.7% Above Its 52-Week Low, How Long Will It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) saw 1.27 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.70 trading at $0.42 or 7.95% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $81.69M. That closing price of BCTX’s stock is at a discount of -57.89% from its 52-week high price of $9.00 and is indicating a premium of 50.7% from its 52-week low price of $2.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.66 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.62 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.95%, in the last five days BCTX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/12/21 when the stock touched $5.70 price level, adding 10.66% to its value on the day. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.’s shares saw a change of 36.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.32% in past 5-day. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) showed a performance of 25.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.24 million shares which calculate 0.45 days to cover the short interests.

BCTX Dividends

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.90% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 33.63 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 41.47%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 33.63% institutions for BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sabby Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at BCTX for having 0.16 million shares of worth $0.62 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 1.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Redmond Asset Management, LLC, which was holding about 0.13 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.92% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.51 million.