Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) At $146.83: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) saw 53.02 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.20. Company’s recent per share price level of $146.83 trading at $0.47 or 0.32% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2415.95B. That most recent trading price of AAPL’s stock is at a discount of -3.3% from its 52-week high price of $151.68 and is indicating a premium of 29.78% from its 52-week low price of $103.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 78.10 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Apple Inc. (AAPL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 42 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 5 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 26 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.22 in the current quarter.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.32%, in the last five days AAPL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 08/17/21 when the stock touched $146.83 price level, adding 3.2% to its value on the day. Apple Inc.’s shares saw a change of 10.30% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.34% in past 5-day. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) showed a performance of 0.14% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $164.19 to the stock, which implies a rise of 10.57% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $90.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $190.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -29.4% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 38.7% for stock’s current value.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Apple Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 12.84% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 70.43% while that of industry is 65.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 67.10% in the current quarter and calculating 11.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 33.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

25 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $84.58 billion for the same. And 19 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $119.49 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 7.30% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 10.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 19.61%.

AAPL Dividends

Apple Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 27 and November 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)’s Major holders