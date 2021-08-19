Analysts Predict Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) To Reach $16.00 In 12 Months

In recent trading session, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) saw 10.83 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.74. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.14 trading at -$0.1 or -1.03% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $66.15B. That most recent trading price of PBR’s stock is at a discount of -22.09% from its 52-week high price of $12.38 and is indicating a premium of 39.35% from its 52-week low price of $6.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 32.96 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.26 in the current quarter.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.03%, in the last five days PBR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/13/21 when the stock touched $10.14 price level, adding 11.67% to its value on the day. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s shares saw a change of -8.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.22% in past 5-day. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) showed a performance of -2.10% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.09 to the stock, which implies a rise of 22.54% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $11.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $16.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -57.79% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -8.48% for stock’s current value.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) estimates and forecasts

Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 2,200.00% in the current quarter and calculating 1,450.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 45.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $20.19 billion for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $22.02 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021. Company posted $11.29 billion and $13.15 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 78.90% while estimating it to be 67.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.10% during past 5 years.

PBR Dividends

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 19.92 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 19.92%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 19.92% institutions for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras that are currently holding shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC is the top institutional holder at PBR for having 138.95 million shares of worth $1.7 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 3.73% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, which was holding about 90.11 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.42% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.1 billion.

On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. and Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 33.86 million shares of worth $414.11 million or 0.91% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 16.29 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $138.15 million in the company or a holder of 0.44% of company’s stock.