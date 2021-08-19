180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Drops -26.53%, But A Strong Recovery May Be Imminent

In recent trading session, 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) saw 2.63 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -0.49. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.05 trading at -$1.83 or -26.53% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $221.81M. That most recent trading price of ATNF’s stock is at a discount of -158.42% from its 52-week high price of $13.05 and is indicating a premium of 62.38% from its 52-week low price of $1.90. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 370.41K if we extend that period to 3-months.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -26.53%, in the last five days ATNF remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/13/21 when the stock touched $5.05 price level, adding 38.86% to its value on the day. 180 Life Sciences Corp.’s shares saw a change of 152.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.85% in past 5-day. 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) showed a performance of -22.00% in past 30-days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

ATNF Dividends

180 Life Sciences Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 36.60% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.58 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.95%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.58% institutions for 180 Life Sciences Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at ATNF for having 0.48 million shares of worth $4.78 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 1.53% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 0.39 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.25% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.9 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.3 million shares of worth $1.97 million or 0.96% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.19 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.26 million in the company or a holder of 0.61% of company’s stock.