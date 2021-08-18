Why Buy Stock In Corteva Inc. (CTVA)?

Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) has seen 6.37 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $33.14B, closed the last trade at $45.07 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -0.22% during that session. The CTVA stock price is -10.89% off its 52-week high price of $49.98 and 39.69% above the 52-week low of $27.18. The 3-month trading volume is 3.18 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Corteva Inc. (CTVA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 23 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.26.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) trade information

Sporting -0.22% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/17/21 when the CTVA stock price touched $45.07 or saw a rise of 2.72%. Year-to-date, Corteva Inc. shares have moved 16.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) have changed 10.11%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $50.32, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.43% from current levels. The projected low price target is $32.00 while the price target rests at a high of $59.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -30.91% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 29.0% from current levels.

Corteva Inc. (CTVA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Corteva Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 0.20% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 34.00%, compared to 11.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 7.60%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.63 billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.03 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 355.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 21.98%.

CTVA Dividends

Corteva Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 02 and November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.52 at a share yield of 1.15%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.60% with a share float percentage of 81.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Corteva Inc. having a total of 1,368 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 79.71 million shares worth more than $3.54 billion. As of Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 60.28 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.67 billion and represent 8.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.85% shares in the company for having 20.95 million shares of worth $976.53 million while later fund manager owns 16.69 million shares of worth $778.16 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.27% of company’s outstanding stock.