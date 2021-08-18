Wall Street Was Disappointed By The Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS)’s -4.43% Stock Price Decline

The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has a beta value of 1.63 and has seen 6.35 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.49B, closed the last trade at $26.76 per share which meant it lost -$1.24 on the day or -4.43% during that session. The GPS stock price is -40.62% off its 52-week high price of $37.63 and 46.75% above the 52-week low of $14.25. The 3-month trading volume is 6.23 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The Gap Inc. (GPS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 17 out of 23 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.43.

The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) trade information

Sporting -4.43% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/17/21 when the GPS stock price touched $26.76 or saw a rise of 13.79%. Year-to-date, The Gap Inc. shares have moved 32.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) have changed -3.29%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $36.71, which means that the shares’ value could jump 27.1% from current levels. The projected low price target is $28.00 while the price target rests at a high of $45.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -68.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -4.63% from current levels.

The Gap Inc. (GPS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Gap Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 16.60% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 184.83%, compared to 40.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 352.90% and 72.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 24.20%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.12 billion for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.2 billion for the next quarter concluding in Oct 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -24.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -308.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.90%.

GPS Dividends

The Gap Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.36 at a share yield of 1.35%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 47.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.13% with a share float percentage of 105.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Gap Inc. having a total of 603 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 26.51 million shares worth more than $789.42 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, with the holding of over 24.9 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $837.91 million and represent 6.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.30% shares in the company for having 16.25 million shares of worth $483.88 million while later fund manager owns 7.89 million shares of worth $234.87 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.09% of company’s outstanding stock.