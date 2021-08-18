Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has a beta value of 0.95 and has seen 2.03 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $45.95B, closed the recent trade at $17.00 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 1.28% during that session. The VOD stock price is -19.76% off its 52-week high price of $20.36 and 22.71% above the 52-week low of $13.14. The 3-month trading volume is 4.00 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.30. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 23 have rated it as a Hold, with 19 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) trade information

Sporting 1.28% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/17/21 when the VOD stock price touched $17.00 or saw a rise of 0.47%. Year-to-date, Vodafone Group Plc shares have moved 1.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) have changed 7.01%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23.68, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.21% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $16.50 while the price target rests at a high of $31.85. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -87.35% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.94% from the levels at last check today.

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vodafone Group Plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -9.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 30.85%, compared to 12.20% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 112.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 29.00%.

VOD Dividends

Vodafone Group Plc is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.06 at a share yield of 6.31%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.23% with a share float percentage of 9.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vodafone Group Plc having a total of 630 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 29.81 million shares worth more than $510.64 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 24.12 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $413.18 million and represent 0.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard/Windsor II and Price (T.Rowe) Overseas Stock Fund. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.39% shares in the company for having 10.81 million shares of worth $204.89 million while later fund manager owns 6.39 million shares of worth $121.14 million as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.23% of company’s outstanding stock.