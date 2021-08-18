VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN): Why Is The Stock Strong?

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) has a beta value of 0.92 and has seen 1.29 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $516.85M, closed the last trade at $2.71 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 1.88% during that session. The VTGN stock price is -31.0% off its 52-week high price of $3.55 and 79.34% above the 52-week low of $0.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.71 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) trade information

Sporting 1.88% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/17/21 when the VTGN stock price touched $2.71 or saw a rise of 4.58%. Year-to-date, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 39.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) have changed 0.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.74 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.91.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 65.03% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $9.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -232.1% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -84.5% from current levels.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 31.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 53.06%, compared to 6.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 28.60% and -40.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 9.30%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $380k for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $380k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 55.80% over the past 5 years.

VTGN Dividends

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.60% with a share float percentage of 81.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 78 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NEA Management Company, LLC with over 16.3 million shares worth more than $34.72 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, NEA Management Company, LLC held 11.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VR Adviser, LLC, with the holding of over 16.3 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $34.72 million and represent 11.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.58% shares in the company for having 3.7 million shares of worth $7.87 million while later fund manager owns 2.61 million shares of worth $5.53 million as of Jan 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.82% of company’s outstanding stock.