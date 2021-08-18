Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) Must Gain 22.83% To Achieve Consensus Price Target

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS) has a beta value of 1.48 and has seen 5.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.86B, closed the last trade at $14.77 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -0.94% during that session. The VTRS stock price is -27.69% off its 52-week high price of $18.86 and 12.39% above the 52-week low of $12.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.57 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.00 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Viatris Inc. (VTRS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 4 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.87.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS) trade information

Sporting -0.94% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/17/21 when the VTRS stock price touched $14.77 or saw a rise of 2.57%. Year-to-date, Viatris Inc. shares have moved -21.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS) have changed 8.60%. Short interest in the company has seen 32.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.18.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.14, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.83% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $23.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -55.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1.56% from current levels.

Viatris Inc. (VTRS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -20.25% over the past 6 months, compared to 19.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 47.20%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.4 billion for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.34 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -10.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0.40%.

VTRS Dividends

Viatris Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.44 at a share yield of 2.98%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.51% with a share float percentage of 78.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Viatris Inc. having a total of 1,443 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 129.46 million shares worth more than $1.81 billion. As of Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 91.47 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.28 billion and represent 7.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.57% shares in the company for having 55.23 million shares of worth $734.6 million while later fund manager owns 33.87 million shares of worth $473.14 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.80% of company’s outstanding stock.