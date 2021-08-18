Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) has seen 4.45 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.85B, closed the last trade at $37.69 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.08% during that session. The TBIO stock price is -0.8% off its 52-week high price of $37.99 and 68.4% above the 52-week low of $11.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.28 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.23.

Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) trade information

Sporting 0.08% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/17/21 when the TBIO stock price touched $37.69 or saw a rise of 0.34%. Year-to-date, Translate Bio Inc. shares have moved 104.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) have changed 26.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.86 million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $32.57, which means that the shares’ value could drop -15.72% from current levels. The projected low price target is $21.00 while the price target rests at a high of $38.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -0.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 44.28% from current levels.

Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Translate Bio Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 38.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 80.00%, compared to 18.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 60.30% and -178.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -4.70%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $31.81 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $35 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $16.32 million and $52.62 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 94.90% for the current quarter and -33.50% for the next.

TBIO Dividends

Translate Bio Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.11% with a share float percentage of 99.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Translate Bio Inc. having a total of 233 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC with over 18.04 million shares worth more than $297.55 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC held 23.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.71 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $94.12 million and represent 7.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.56% shares in the company for having 2.68 million shares of worth $62.18 million while later fund manager owns 2.48 million shares of worth $57.56 million as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.29% of company’s outstanding stock.