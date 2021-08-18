Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2021

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR) has a beta value of 0.30 and has seen 1.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.33M, closed the last trade at $1.01 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.98% during that session. The TMBR stock price is -261.39% off its 52-week high price of $3.65 and 33.66% above the 52-week low of $0.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.03 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR) trade information

Sporting -0.98% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/17/21 when the TMBR stock price touched $1.01 or saw a rise of 9.82%. Year-to-date, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved 35.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR) have changed 5.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 91.58% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1088.12% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1088.12% from current levels.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -58.94% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 67.50% over the past 5 years.

TMBR Dividends

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.98% with a share float percentage of 4.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cetera Advisor Networks LLC with over 0.1 million shares worth more than $0.21 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC held 0.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 87028.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.18 million and represent 0.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.24% shares in the company for having 87028.0 shares of worth $0.18 million while later fund manager owns 44100.0 shares of worth $89523.0 as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.12% of company’s outstanding stock.