Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (PTIX)

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX) has seen 0.95 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.83M, closed the recent trade at $1.73 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -3.89% during that session. The PTIX stock price is -304.62% off its 52-week high price of $7.00 and 39.31% above the 52-week low of $1.05. The 3-month trading volume is 1.78 million shares.

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX) trade information

Sporting -3.89% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/17/21 when the PTIX stock price touched $1.73 or saw a rise of 13.33%. Year-to-date, Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 71.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX) have changed -23.40%.

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (PTIX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 20.00% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 53.40% over the past 5 years.

PTIX Dividends

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on June 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.79% with a share float percentage of 18.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 98800.0 shares worth more than $0.28 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, State Street Corporation held 0.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 59083.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.17 million and represent 0.56% of shares outstanding.