Shares In Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) 386.95% Up, YTD

Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) has a beta value of -0.79 and has seen 1.19 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $249.42M, closed the recent trade at $3.93 per share which meant it lost -$0.36 on the day or -8.39% during that session. The PFMT stock price is -34.61% off its 52-week high price of $5.29 and 85.24% above the 52-week low of $0.58. The 3-month trading volume is 761.65K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) trade information

Sporting -8.39% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/17/21 when the PFMT stock price touched $3.93 or saw a rise of 20.28%. Year-to-date, Performant Financial Corporation shares have moved 386.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) have changed -1.38%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 62.57% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $11.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -179.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -154.45% from the levels at last check today.

Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Performant Financial Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 176.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -218.75%, compared to 15.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $36.23 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $40.04 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2020.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -47.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 48.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

PFMT Dividends

Performant Financial Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between November 08 and November 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.95% with a share float percentage of 60.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Performant Financial Corporation having a total of 37 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Prescott Group Capital Management, L.L.C. with over 12.55 million shares worth more than $47.04 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Prescott Group Capital Management, L.L.C. held 22.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mill Road Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 3.26 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.23 million and represent 5.78% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.32% shares in the company for having 0.74 million shares of worth $1.6 million while later fund manager owns 0.45 million shares of worth $0.97 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.80% of company’s outstanding stock.