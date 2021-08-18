salesforce.com inc. (CRM): Why Is The Stock Strong?

salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM) has a beta value of 1.08 and has seen 3.64 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $225.83B, closed the recent trade at $254.74 per share which meant it gained $7.75 on the day or 3.14% during that session. The CRM stock price is -11.68% off its 52-week high price of $284.50 and 21.88% above the 52-week low of $199.00. The 3-month trading volume is 5.90 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that salesforce.com inc. (CRM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 47 have rated it as a Hold, with 35 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.92.

salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM) trade information

Sporting 3.14% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/17/21 when the CRM stock price touched $254.74 or saw a rise of 0.23%. Year-to-date, salesforce.com inc. shares have moved 10.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM) have changed 3.97%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $281.54, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.52% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $200.00 while the price target rests at a high of $335.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -31.51% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 21.49% from the levels at last check today.

salesforce.com inc. (CRM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that salesforce.com inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -0.27% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -22.76%, compared to 2.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -36.10% and -53.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 22.40%.

30 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.24 billion for the current quarter. 30 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.66 billion for the next quarter concluding in Oct 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 129.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -22.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.10%.

CRM Dividends

salesforce.com inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.39% with a share float percentage of 83.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with salesforce.com inc. having a total of 2,800 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 71.21 million shares worth more than $17.39 billion. As of Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 68.21 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.66 billion and represent 7.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.65% shares in the company for having 24.58 million shares of worth $5.21 billion while later fund manager owns 18.79 million shares of worth $3.98 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.03% of company’s outstanding stock.