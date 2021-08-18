Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) Shares Are Up 28.08% So Far This Year

Retractable Technologies Inc. (AMEX:RVP) has a beta value of 1.83 and has seen 1.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $364.27M, closed the last trade at $10.72 per share which meant it lost -$1.55 on the day or -12.63% during that session. The RVP stock price is -100.56% off its 52-week high price of $21.50 and 50.93% above the 52-week low of $5.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 501.01K shares.

Retractable Technologies Inc. (AMEX:RVP) trade information

Sporting -12.63% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/17/21 when the RVP stock price touched $10.72 or saw a rise of 16.58%. Year-to-date, Retractable Technologies Inc. shares have moved -0.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Retractable Technologies Inc. (AMEX:RVP) have changed 0.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.0 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.59.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -45.14% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 31.90% over the past 5 years.

RVP Dividends

Retractable Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Retractable Technologies Inc. (AMEX:RVP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 57.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.95% with a share float percentage of 51.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Retractable Technologies Inc. having a total of 108 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 1.01 million shares worth more than $12.95 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 2.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.81 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.37 million and represent 2.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.14% shares in the company for having 0.39 million shares of worth $4.99 million while later fund manager owns 0.34 million shares of worth $3.27 million as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.99% of company’s outstanding stock.