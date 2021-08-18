OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) has a beta value of 1.74 and has seen 1.3 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.58B, closed the recent trade at $3.62 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -2.55% during that session. The OPK stock price is -73.2% off its 52-week high price of $6.27 and 21.55% above the 52-week low of $2.84. The 3-month trading volume is 4.17 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.02.

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) trade information

Sporting -2.55% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/17/21 when the OPK stock price touched $3.62 or saw a rise of 4.23%. Year-to-date, OPKO Health Inc. shares have moved -5.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) have changed 5.38%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.60, which means that the shares’ value could jump 45.15% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -134.81% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -38.12% from the levels at last check today.

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that OPKO Health Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -33.21% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -20.00%, compared to 15.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -60.00% and -125.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.90%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $442.41 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $298.82 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $245.6 million and $376.42 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 80.10% for the current quarter and -20.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 109.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.00%.

OPK Dividends

OPKO Health Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 27 and November 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 39.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.16% with a share float percentage of 48.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with OPKO Health Inc. having a total of 309 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 35.73 million shares worth more than $144.72 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 5.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 35.44 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $143.52 million and represent 5.20% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.79% shares in the company for having 12.18 million shares of worth $49.31 million while later fund manager owns 10.47 million shares of worth $44.93 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.54% of company’s outstanding stock.