Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (MBII) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) has a beta value of 0.23 and has seen 1.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $210.37M, closed the last trade at $1.20 per share which meant it lost -$0.26 on the day or -17.81% during that session. The MBII stock price is -141.67% off its 52-week high price of $2.90 and 11.67% above the 52-week low of $1.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 383.02K shares.

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) trade information

Sporting -17.81% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/17/21 when the MBII stock price touched $1.20 or saw a rise of 20.0%. Year-to-date, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. shares have moved -4.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) have changed -14.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.53.

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (MBII) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -55.39% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 41.67%, compared to 25.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 66.70% and 50.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 29.70%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $15.41 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $12.21 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $12.18 million and $10.21 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 26.50% for the current quarter and 19.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 40.30% over the past 5 years.

MBII Dividends

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 08 and November 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.63% with a share float percentage of 92.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. having a total of 100 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. with over 23.45 million shares worth more than $49.0 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. held 13.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ardsley Advisory Partners, with the holding of over 16.69 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $34.89 million and represent 9.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Delaware Ivy Science and Technology Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 14.45% shares in the company for having 25.34 million shares of worth $31.67 million while later fund manager owns 2.69 million shares of worth $5.62 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.53% of company’s outstanding stock.