Kellogg Company (K) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has a beta value of 0.65 and has seen 1.0 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $22.43B, closed the recent trade at $66.12 per share which meant it lost -$0.87 on the day or -1.30% during that session. The K stock price is -8.36% off its 52-week high price of $71.65 and 14.38% above the 52-week low of $56.61. The 3-month trading volume is 2.03 million shares.

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) trade information

Sporting -1.30% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/17/21 when the K stock price touched $66.12 or saw a rise of 1.42%. Year-to-date, Kellogg Company shares have moved 7.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) have changed 3.36%.

Kellogg Company (K) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kellogg Company shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 15.44% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 3.01%, compared to 11.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -16.90% and 4.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.60%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.43 billion for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.51 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $3.3 billion and $3.4 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4.00% for the current quarter and 3.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 32.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.29%.

K Dividends

Kellogg Company is expected to release its next earnings report on November 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.32 at a share yield of 3.46%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.32% with a share float percentage of 88.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kellogg Company having a total of 1,159 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kellogg W K Foundation Trust with over 59.47 million shares worth more than $3.83 billion. As of Jun 29, 2021, Kellogg W K Foundation Trust held 17.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 28.21 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.82 billion and represent 8.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Income Fund of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.62% shares in the company for having 8.95 million shares of worth $575.43 million while later fund manager owns 7.3 million shares of worth $462.33 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.14% of company’s outstanding stock.