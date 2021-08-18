Investor Trust Slackened After Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) Shares Gained By $0.45

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) has seen 4.88 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.59B, closed the last trade at $3.90 per share which meant it gained $0.45 on the day or 13.04% during that session. The WDH stock price is -201.79% off its 52-week high price of $11.77 and 15.38% above the 52-week low of $3.30. The 3-month trading volume is 492.21K shares.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) trade information

Sporting 13.04% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/17/21 when the WDH stock price touched $3.90 or saw a rise of 17.55%. Year-to-date, Waterdrop Inc. shares have moved -59.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) have changed -32.06%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $75.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump 94.86% from current levels. The projected low price target is $68.28 while the price target rests at a high of $91.92. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2256.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1650.77% from current levels.

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $147.53 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $207.03 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

WDH Dividends

Waterdrop Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.44% with a share float percentage of 3.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Waterdrop Inc. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board with over 2.35 million shares worth more than $15.23 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board held 0.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Apoletto Ltd., with the holding of over 2.23 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.44 million and represent 0.71% of shares outstanding.