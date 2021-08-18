Investor Confidence Shakens After MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ: MDJH) Share Prices Gain $0.85

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $52.68M, closed the recent trade at $5.52 per share which meant it gained $0.85 on the day or 18.20% during that session. The MDJH stock price is -55.8% off its 52-week high price of $8.60 and 42.39% above the 52-week low of $3.18. The 3-month trading volume is 89.09K shares.

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) trade information

Sporting 18.20% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/17/21 when the MDJH stock price touched $5.52 or saw a rise of 27.18%. Year-to-date, MDJM Ltd shares have moved 11.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) have changed -28.70%.

MDJM Ltd (MDJH) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 4.95% over the past 6 months.

MDJH Dividends

MDJM Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report on September 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 87.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.50% with a share float percentage of 3.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MDJM Ltd having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 36500.0 shares worth more than $0.24 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 21470.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $93181.0 and represent 0.18% of shares outstanding.