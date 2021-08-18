Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Slumps 0.28%, A Gain For Bears

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has a beta value of 1.38 and has seen 1.39 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.64B, closed the recent trade at $25.07 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 0.28% during that session. The HUN stock price is -29.04% off its 52-week high price of $32.35 and 17.23% above the 52-week low of $20.75. The 3-month trading volume is 2.34 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Huntsman Corporation (HUN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 16 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.81.

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) trade information

Sporting 0.28% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/17/21 when the HUN stock price touched $25.07 or saw a rise of 4.39%. Year-to-date, Huntsman Corporation shares have moved -0.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) have changed -0.12%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $35.43, which means that the shares’ value could jump 29.24% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $30.00 while the price target rests at a high of $49.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -95.45% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -19.66% from the levels at last check today.

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Huntsman Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -12.53% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 220.41%, compared to 23.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 678.60% and 184.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 28.30%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.02 billion for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.03 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.25 billion and $1.51 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 62.30% for the current quarter and 34.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -6.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -31.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 11.39%.

HUN Dividends

Huntsman Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between October 27 and November 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.75 at a share yield of 3.00%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.78% with a share float percentage of 91.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Huntsman Corporation having a total of 505 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 20.93 million shares worth more than $603.33 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the holding of over 18.61 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $536.64 million and represent 8.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.15% shares in the company for having 6.99 million shares of worth $185.33 million while later fund manager owns 5.62 million shares of worth $162.04 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.53% of company’s outstanding stock.