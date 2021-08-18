Huize Holding Limited Shares Are Up -73.33% Since The Beginning Of The Year

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) has seen 1.22 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $128.80M, closed the last trade at $2.35 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.43% during that session. The HUIZ stock price is -489.36% off its 52-week high price of $13.85 and 1.28% above the 52-week low of $2.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 254.01K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) trade information

Sporting 0.43% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/17/21 when the HUIZ stock price touched $2.35 or saw a rise of 26.79%. Year-to-date, Huize Holding Limited shares have moved -66.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -26.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) have changed -51.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 37950.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.21.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $65.20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 96.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $51.44 while the price target rests at a high of $88.38. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -3660.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2088.94% from current levels.

Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -76.19% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 45.60%.

HUIZ Dividends

Huize Holding Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between August 18 and August 23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.81% with a share float percentage of 22.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Huize Holding Limited having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SAIF Advisors Limited with over 6.74 million shares worth more than $56.4 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, SAIF Advisors Limited held 15.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd, with the holding of over 1.84 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.37 million and represent 4.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.76% shares in the company for having 0.34 million shares of worth $2.81 million while later fund manager owns 90620.0 shares of worth $0.76 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.20% of company’s outstanding stock.