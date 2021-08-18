How Will Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) Perform In Months To Come?

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) has seen 1.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $64.31M, closed the last trade at $3.37 per share which meant it gained $0.49 on the day or 16.84% during that session. The VVOS stock price is -327.6% off its 52-week high price of $14.41 and 22.55% above the 52-week low of $2.61. The 3-month trading volume is 337.07K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (VVOS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.18.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) trade information

Sporting 16.84% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/17/21 when the VVOS stock price touched $3.37 or saw a rise of 11.32%. Year-to-date, Vivos Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -43.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) have changed -15.03%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 69.36% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -256.08% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -196.74% from current levels.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (VVOS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vivos Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -55.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 55.71%, compared to 18.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 31.30%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.5 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

VVOS Dividends

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.80% with a share float percentage of 9.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vivos Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 27 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royce & Associates LP with over 0.35 million shares worth more than $1.72 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Royce & Associates LP held 1.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bard Associates Inc., with the holding of over 0.22 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.07 million and represent 0.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.53% shares in the company for having 0.35 million shares of worth $2.31 million while later fund manager owns 18441.0 shares of worth $99212.0 as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.08% of company’s outstanding stock.