How Will Regional Health Properties Inc. (AMEX: RHE) Perform In Months To Come?

Regional Health Properties Inc. (AMEX:RHE) has a beta value of 0.07 and has seen 1.12 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.13M, closed the recent trade at $7.35 per share which meant it gained $1.13 on the day or 18.17% during that session. The RHE stock price is -277.14% off its 52-week high price of $27.72 and 84.63% above the 52-week low of $1.13. The 3-month trading volume is 906.42K shares.

Sporting 18.17% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/17/21 when the RHE stock price touched $7.35 or saw a rise of 9.82%. Year-to-date, Regional Health Properties Inc. shares have moved 73.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -24.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Regional Health Properties Inc. (AMEX:RHE) have changed -23.11%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $78.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 90.58% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $78.00 while the price target rests at a high of $78.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -961.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -961.22% from the levels at last check today.

The company’s shares have lost -11.77% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 17.10% over the past 5 years.

Regional Health Properties Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 15 and November 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Insiders own 11.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.31% with a share float percentage of 8.30%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Regional Health Properties Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 54495.0 shares worth more than $0.75 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, State Street Corporation held 3.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 32823.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.45 million and represent 1.90% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.13% shares in the company for having 36697.0 shares of worth $0.17 million while later fund manager owns 11042.0 shares of worth $0.15 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.64% of company’s outstanding stock.