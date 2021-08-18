How Is The SGOCO Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGOC) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

SGOCO Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) has a beta value of 0.47 and has seen 9.28 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $474.76M, closed the recent trade at $6.53 per share which meant it gained $2.23 on the day or 51.86% during that session. The SGOC stock price is -344.1% off its 52-week high price of $29.00 and 88.21% above the 52-week low of $0.77. The 3-month trading volume is 8.35 million shares.

SGOCO Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) trade information

Sporting 51.86% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/17/21 when the SGOC stock price touched $6.53 or saw a rise of 4.39%. Year-to-date, SGOCO Group Ltd. shares have moved 196.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -38.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SGOCO Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) have changed -69.02%.

SGOCO Group Ltd. (SGOC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 89.43% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -4.70% over the past 5 years.

SGOC Dividends

SGOCO Group Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SGOCO Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 52.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.25% with a share float percentage of 0.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SGOCO Group Ltd. having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 82408.0 shares worth more than $0.17 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Invesco Ltd. held 0.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, with the holding of over 74389.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.19 million and represent 0.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.05% shares in the company for having 55363.0 shares of worth $0.14 million while later fund manager owns 47686.0 shares of worth $0.12 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.