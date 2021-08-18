GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) Has Fallen -1.32%, Becoming A Losing Stock For Investors

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) has seen 0.87 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.18B, closed the recent trade at $33.94 per share which meant it lost -$0.45 on the day or -1.32% during that session. The GFL stock price is -8.13% off its 52-week high price of $36.70 and 49.35% above the 52-week low of $17.19. The 3-month trading volume is 921.29K shares.

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) trade information

Sporting -1.32% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/17/21 when the GFL stock price touched $33.94 or saw a rise of 5.72%. Year-to-date, GFL Environmental Inc. shares have moved 17.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) have changed 12.06%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $38.15, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.04% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $27.24 while the price target rests at a high of $42.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -23.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 19.74% from the levels at last check today.

GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that GFL Environmental Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 18.22% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -92.31%, compared to 17.20% for the industry.

GFL Dividends

GFL Environmental Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 02 and November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.04 at a share yield of 0.12%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.45% with a share float percentage of 80.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GFL Environmental Inc. having a total of 250 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BC Partners Advisors L.P. with over 57.46 million shares worth more than $1.83 billion. As of Jun 29, 2021, BC Partners Advisors L.P. held 18.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board, with the holding of over 46.65 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.49 billion and represent 14.70% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Fidelity Series Canada Fund. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.67% shares in the company for having 5.31 million shares of worth $174.84 million while later fund manager owns 3.04 million shares of worth $96.99 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.96% of company’s outstanding stock.