Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) Shares Are Up 32.98% YTD

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) has a beta value of 0.96 and has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $191.68M, closed the last trade at $2.50 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -4.21% during that session. The FTFT stock price is -351.6% off its 52-week high price of $11.29 and 37.6% above the 52-week low of $1.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.26 million shares.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) trade information

Sporting -4.21% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/17/21 when the FTFT stock price touched $2.50 or saw a rise of 20.38%. Year-to-date, Future FinTech Group Inc. shares have moved 32.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) have changed 3.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.59 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.79.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.30, which means that the shares’ value could jump 82.52% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14.30 while the price target rests at a high of $14.30. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -472.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -472.0% from current levels.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -75.42% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -172.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

FTFT Dividends

Future FinTech Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 15 and November 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 53.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.71% with a share float percentage of 3.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Future FinTech Group Inc. having a total of 27 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors LLC with over 0.17 million shares worth more than $1.07 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Citadel Advisors LLC held 0.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Jane Street Group, LLC, with the holding of over 0.17 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.06 million and represent 0.23% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Vectors Digital Transformation ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.11% shares in the company for having 79315.0 shares of worth $0.24 million while later fund manager owns 58811.0 shares of worth $0.18 million as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.08% of company’s outstanding stock.