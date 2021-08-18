Embraer S.A. (ERJ) Shares Are Up 102.35% YTD

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has a beta value of 1.02 and has seen 1.58 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.41B, closed the recent trade at $13.90 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 0.87% during that session. The ERJ stock price is -22.09% off its 52-week high price of $16.97 and 71.51% above the 52-week low of $3.96. The 3-month trading volume is 2.52 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Embraer S.A. (ERJ) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.28.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) trade information

Sporting 0.87% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/17/21 when the ERJ stock price touched $13.90 or saw a rise of 12.69%. Year-to-date, Embraer S.A. shares have moved 102.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) have changed 5.35%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.40, which means that the shares’ value could jump 31.86% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $13.00 while the price target rests at a high of $30.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -115.83% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6.47% from the levels at last check today.

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Embraer S.A. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 61.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 63.49%, compared to 19.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 74.10% and 74.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 18.40%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $978.11 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $980.93 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -12.62% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -174.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.08%.

ERJ Dividends

Embraer S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.08% with a share float percentage of 40.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Embraer S.A. having a total of 174 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Brandes Investment Partners L.P. with over 23.57 million shares worth more than $356.78 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Brandes Investment Partners L.P. held 12.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Oldfield Partners LLP, with the holding of over 4.71 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $47.1 million and represent 2.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Brandes Emerging Markets Value Fund and American Century Emerging Markets. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.80% shares in the company for having 3.34 million shares of worth $33.43 million while later fund manager owns 1.66 million shares of worth $25.12 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.90% of company’s outstanding stock.