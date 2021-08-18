D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) Shares Have Gain 8.98% Over The Past Month

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has a beta value of 1.65 and has seen 1.27 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $33.74B, closed the recent trade at $94.55 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.03% during that session. The DHI stock price is -13.05% off its 52-week high price of $106.89 and 31.97% above the 52-week low of $64.32. The 3-month trading volume is 3.06 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $3.5.

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) trade information

Sporting -0.03% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/17/21 when the DHI stock price touched $94.55 or saw a rise of 5.12%. Year-to-date, D.R. Horton Inc. shares have moved 37.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) have changed 8.98%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $113.12, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.42% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $97.00 while the price target rests at a high of $142.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -50.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2.59% from the levels at last check today.

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that D.R. Horton Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 20.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 74.10%, compared to 50.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 56.20% and 34.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 37.40%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.2 billion for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.21 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 25.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 49.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.00%.

DHI Dividends

D.R. Horton Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 08 and November 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.80 at a share yield of 0.85%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.03% with a share float percentage of 94.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with D.R. Horton Inc. having a total of 1,255 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 34.6 million shares worth more than $3.13 billion. As of Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 33.11 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.99 billion and represent 9.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.76% shares in the company for having 9.88 million shares of worth $892.51 million while later fund manager owns 9.75 million shares of worth $868.54 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.72% of company’s outstanding stock.