Cree Inc. (CREE) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2021

Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has a beta value of 1.45 and has seen 4.91 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.06B, closed the recent trade at $80.69 per share which meant it lost -$5.56 on the day or -6.45% during that session. The CREE stock price is -60.99% off its 52-week high price of $129.90 and 30.12% above the 52-week low of $56.39. The 3-month trading volume is 1.13 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cree Inc. (CREE) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.24.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) trade information

Sporting -6.45% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/17/21 when the CREE stock price touched $80.69 or saw a rise of 13.21%. Year-to-date, Cree Inc. shares have moved -18.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) have changed 1.11%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $97.36, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.12% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $70.00 while the price target rests at a high of $136.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -68.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 13.25% from the levels at last check today.

Cree Inc. (CREE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cree Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -26.05% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 19.35%, compared to 30.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -33.30% and -21.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -30.80%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $145.17 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $153.36 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -25.40% over the past 5 years.

CREE Dividends

Cree Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 26 and November 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 110.59% with a share float percentage of 111.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cree Inc. having a total of 560 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 16.58 million shares worth more than $1.62 billion. As of Jun 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 14.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, with the holding of over 14.14 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.38 billion and represent 12.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.58% shares in the company for having 5.29 million shares of worth $571.76 million while later fund manager owns 4.38 million shares of worth $428.63 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.79% of company’s outstanding stock.