Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) Investors To Make Money Again

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has a beta value of 0.87 and has seen 4.87 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.14B, closed the last trade at $34.07 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 0.29% during that session. The CAG stock price is -15.47% off its 52-week high price of $39.34 and 5.34% above the 52-week low of $32.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.93 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.41 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.52.

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) trade information

Sporting 0.29% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/17/21 when the CAG stock price touched $34.07 or saw a rise of 0.61%. Year-to-date, Conagra Brands Inc. shares have moved -6.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) have changed -3.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.89 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.25.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $37.19, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.39% from current levels. The projected low price target is $34.00 while the price target rests at a high of $41.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -20.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.21% from current levels.

Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Conagra Brands Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 0.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6.44%, compared to 11.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -30.70% and -14.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 0.70%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.71 billion for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.51 billion for the next quarter concluding in Aug 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 59.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 54.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.83%.

CAG Dividends

Conagra Brands Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between September 29 and October 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.10 at a share yield of 3.23%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.61%.

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.25% with a share float percentage of 86.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Conagra Brands Inc. having a total of 1,045 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 57.23 million shares worth more than $2.15 billion. As of Mar 30, 2021, Capital World Investors held 11.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 55.4 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.08 billion and represent 11.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Fundamental Investors Inc. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.60% shares in the company for having 22.1 million shares of worth $819.51 million while later fund manager owns 18.38 million shares of worth $690.92 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.83% of company’s outstanding stock.