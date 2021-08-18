BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) has seen 1.1 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $133.17M, closed the recent trade at $2.77 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -4.17% during that session. The BLRX stock price is -128.88% off its 52-week high price of $6.34 and 49.46% above the 52-week low of $1.40. The 3-month trading volume is 1.12 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) trade information

Sporting -4.17% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/17/21 when the BLRX stock price touched $2.77 or saw a rise of 10.65%. Year-to-date, BioLineRx Ltd. shares have moved 14.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) have changed -10.53%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 80.9% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $19.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -585.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -261.01% from the levels at last check today.

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BioLineRx Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -19.05% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 59.44%, compared to 17.90% for the industry.

BLRX Dividends

BioLineRx Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.70% with a share float percentage of 15.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BioLineRx Ltd. having a total of 38 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sio Capital Management, LLC with over 2.74 million shares worth more than $7.65 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Sio Capital Management, LLC held 5.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC, with the holding of over 0.73 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.06 million and represent 1.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.07% shares in the company for having 31876.0 shares of worth $89571.0 while later fund manager owns 10263.0 shares of worth $28839.0 as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.