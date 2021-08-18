Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI): What Are The Positives?

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) has a beta value of 1.78 and has seen 1.8 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.11B, closed the recent trade at $59.67 per share which meant it gained $0.5 on the day or 0.84% during that session. The BBWI stock price is -11.06% off its 52-week high price of $66.27 and 62.88% above the 52-week low of $22.15. The 3-month trading volume is 5.46 million shares.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) trade information

Sporting 0.84% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/17/21 when the BBWI stock price touched $59.67 or saw a rise of 7.39%. Year-to-date, Bath & Body Works Inc. shares have moved 96.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) have changed 4.56%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $77.51, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.02% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $50.11 while the price target rests at a high of $100.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -67.59% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 16.02% from the levels at last check today.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bath & Body Works Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 50.71% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 15.03%, compared to 19.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 232.00% and -48.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -33.90%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.68 billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.57 billion for the next quarter concluding in Oct 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -6.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 326.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.55%.

BBWI Dividends

Bath & Body Works Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.60 at a share yield of 1.01%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.86% with a share float percentage of 88.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bath & Body Works Inc. having a total of 792 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Lone Pine Capital, LLC with over 26.27 million shares worth more than $1.89 billion. As of Jun 29, 2021, Lone Pine Capital, LLC held 9.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 24.73 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.78 billion and represent 9.00% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.28% shares in the company for having 6.26 million shares of worth $387.35 million while later fund manager owns 5.56 million shares of worth $343.95 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.02% of company’s outstanding stock.