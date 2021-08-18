AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Estimation And Forecast

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) has a beta value of 0.54 and has seen 6.88 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $180.99B, closed the last trade at $59.35 per share which meant it gained $0.6 on the day or 1.02% during that session. The AZN stock price is -2.66% off its 52-week high price of $60.93 and 21.68% above the 52-week low of $46.48. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.5 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.67 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 26 have rated it as a Hold, with 21 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.48.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) trade information

Sporting 1.02% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/17/21 when the AZN stock price touched $59.35 or saw a rise of 0.13%. Year-to-date, AstraZeneca PLC shares have moved 18.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) have changed 5.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 135.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 19.71.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $68.02, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12.75% from current levels. The projected low price target is $47.99 while the price target rests at a high of $76.87. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -29.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 19.14% from current levels.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AstraZeneca PLC shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 15.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 32.34%, compared to 2.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 18.40%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.34 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.38 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021. Year-ago sales stood $6.28 billion and $6.58 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 17.00% for the current quarter and 27.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 1.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 137.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.20%.

AZN Dividends

AstraZeneca PLC is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.40 at a share yield of 2.36%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.58%.

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.81% with a share float percentage of 16.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AstraZeneca PLC having a total of 890 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 58.05 million shares worth more than $2.89 billion. As of Mar 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 2.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, with the holding of over 49.91 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.48 billion and represent 1.90% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.03% shares in the company for having 27.0 million shares of worth $1.34 billion while later fund manager owns 21.78 million shares of worth $1.16 billion as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.83% of company’s outstanding stock.