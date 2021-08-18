Analysts Are Recommending BrainsWay Ltd. (BWAY) As A Buy Candidate

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) has seen 15.94 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $125.02M, closed the recent trade at $8.95 per share which meant it gained $1.35 on the day or 17.76% during that session. The BWAY stock price is -31.51% off its 52-week high price of $11.77 and 37.99% above the 52-week low of $5.55. The 3-month trading volume is 43.31K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BrainsWay Ltd. (BWAY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) trade information

Sporting 17.76% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/17/21 when the BWAY stock price touched $8.95 or saw a rise of 13.94%. Year-to-date, BrainsWay Ltd. shares have moved 0.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) have changed -13.44%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 38.28% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $16.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -84.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -34.08% from the levels at last check today.

BrainsWay Ltd. (BWAY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BrainsWay Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -20.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -12.50%, compared to 16.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 22.70%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.57 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.79 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

BWAY Dividends

BrainsWay Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.73% with a share float percentage of 44.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BrainsWay Ltd. having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RTW Investments LP with over 1.6 million shares worth more than $16.34 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, RTW Investments LP held 9.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cowen and Company, LLC, with the holding of over 1.38 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.04 million and represent 8.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Wasatch Micro-Cap Value Fund and PFS Funds-Taylor Frigon Core Growth Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.16% shares in the company for having 0.52 million shares of worth $4.69 million while later fund manager owns 27569.0 shares of worth $0.31 million as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.17% of company’s outstanding stock.