An In-Depth Look At The Fox Corporation (FOXA) Stock

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) has seen 0.77 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.55B, closed the recent trade at $37.62 per share which meant it gained $0.64 on the day or 1.73% during that session. The FOXA stock price is -19.09% off its 52-week high price of $44.80 and 33.73% above the 52-week low of $24.93. The 3-month trading volume is 2.60 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Fox Corporation (FOXA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 13 out of 28 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.58.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) trade information

Sporting 1.73% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/17/21 when the FOXA stock price touched $37.62 or saw a fall of 0.0%. Year-to-date, Fox Corporation shares have moved 26.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) have changed 6.51%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $42.64, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.77% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $29.00 while the price target rests at a high of $54.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -43.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 22.91% from the levels at last check today.

Fox Corporation (FOXA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Fox Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 16.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -5.90%, compared to 4.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -6.50% and -15.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.90%.

21 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.89 billion for the current quarter. 18 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.92 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 122.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.57%.

FOXA Dividends

Fox Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between November 01 and November 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.46 at a share yield of 1.24%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.94% with a share float percentage of 99.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fox Corporation having a total of 774 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 48.72 million shares worth more than $1.81 billion. As of Jun 29, 2021, Dodge & Cox Inc held 15.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 41.28 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.53 billion and represent 12.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 8.13% shares in the company for having 26.31 million shares of worth $949.95 million while later fund manager owns 8.8 million shares of worth $317.77 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.72% of company’s outstanding stock.